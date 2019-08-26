Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks

(CNN) – It may not feel like Fall yet, but fans of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte are falling all over themselves.

Tuesday, they’ll finally be able to pester their local baristas for their beloved, creamy, pumpkiny beverage.

But PSL lovers, there’s more good news!

Not only will the classic pumpkin drink be back, there’s going to be a new drink on the menu.

The pumpkin cream cold brew.

It’s cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off, it already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling pumpkin spice lattes.

Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday too.