Publix pharmacies in GA to offer COVID vaccine

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Publix is opening its online reservation system Friday, March 5th, at 7 a.m. for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 148 Georgia Publix pharmacies.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals by appointment only and while supplies last.

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, eligible individuals must live or work in the state and include first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Beginning March 8th, the state of Georgia is expanding eligibility to include pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in 39 counties, including Richmond and Columbia.