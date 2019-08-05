Public meeting to discuss Bamberg 1, 2 consolidation process scheduled

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF/AP) – Two school districts in Bamberg County, South Carolina will come together to discuss the process behind possible consolidation.

The Bamberg 1 Board of Trustees has scheduled a public meeting with the Bamberg 2 Board of Trustees on Thursday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Bamberg Ehrhardt High School to discuss the proposed consolidation process.

We’re told Senator Brad Hutto and Representative Justin Bamberg will also be in attendance.

Members of a Senate subcommittee met recently to discuss legislation to require school districts within a single county that meet two of four criteria to consolidate beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. One of the criteria for consolidation includes a district with a student population of less than 1500.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said that there are currently 13 districts that would qualify under this legislation, and said offering districts incentives like teacher salary raises, providing high-quality student programs and building better facilities would hopefully get local administrators on board.