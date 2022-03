AUGUSTA (WJBF) – March 2nd begins Lent 2022. Lent is the religious observance of the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, prior to His crucifixion and rebirth.

The United Methodist Augusta Parish is offering Ash Wednesday services at the Augusta Common, March 2nd.

The ‘Come & Go’ Imposition of Ashes is being held from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Imposition of Ashes is when many Christians receive a mark of ashes on the forehead as a token of penitence and mortality.