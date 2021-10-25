Prosecutors: Georgia Man used COVID loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Pokémon trading card game is typically played with decks of 60 cards, although newer players might find it easier to start with a deck of 30 or 40.

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man used a pandemic relief loan to buy a $57,000 Pokemon card.

Court records show a Dublin man is charged with lying on an application for a pandemic economic relief loan about the number of people his business employed and the company’s gross revenue.

He faces one count of wire fraud.

The court filing said he received $85,000 in August of last year, and used the money to buy a Pokemon card for $57,789.

are Pokemon cards can sell for thousands of dollars.

Collectors have been bidding up prices for trading cards and other mementos.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories