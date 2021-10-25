Prosecutors: Georgia Man used COVID loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card

The Pokémon trading card game is typically played with decks of 60 cards, although newer players might find it easier to start with a deck of 30 or 40.

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man used a pandemic relief loan to buy a $57,000 Pokemon card.

Court records show a Dublin man is charged with lying on an application for a pandemic economic relief loan about the number of people his business employed and the company’s gross revenue.

He faces one count of wire fraud.

The court filing said he received $85,000 in August of last year, and used the money to buy a Pokemon card for $57,789.

are Pokemon cards can sell for thousands of dollars.

Collectors have been bidding up prices for trading cards and other mementos.