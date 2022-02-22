Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Ten of thousands of people in Augusta could be paying more for streetlights this year.

The city administrator outlining a plan to eliminate the shortfall in the streetlight program and provide funding to expand lights to new neighborhoods

The proposal would increase residential fees by 15 dollars, fees for businesses by 68 dollars.

And for the first time those who do not pay for streetlights now would see a 50 dollar fee.

“Raise the fee, have a good policy and ensure that everybody pays a light fee, you don’t have to have a pole in front of your house to say you have to pay for it all of us throughout the community use the lights,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The proposal would also change the way streetlights are paid for in the old city limits.

Commissioners took no action on the plan Tuesday.