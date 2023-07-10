AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) There’s no slowing down for the Augusta Commission during the summer months. Commissioner Sean Frantom is our guest on The Means Report. He talks about the city’s efforts to “rightsize”, and what those department cuts could look like. He also updates us on the process to hire a permanent administrator. We also cover property taxes, the push for a new James Brown Arena, and a local traffic light that simply does not stay green long enough. Watch our interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We’re on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
Property taxes, a new James Brown Arena, and that frustrating light at Alexander and Riverwatch: Augusta Updates from Commissioner Sean Frantom
by: Brad Means
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.