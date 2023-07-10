AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) There’s no slowing down for the Augusta Commission during the summer months. Commissioner Sean Frantom is our guest on The Means Report. He talks about the city’s efforts to “rightsize”, and what those department cuts could look like. He also updates us on the process to hire a permanent administrator. We also cover property taxes, the push for a new James Brown Arena, and a local traffic light that simply does not stay green long enough. Watch our interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We’re on Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.