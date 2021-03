BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — Shop Her Closet Outreach Community Center is looking to help high school students prepare for prom.

The organization is giving away 500 new and barely used prom dresses. Any student from any school and any county can receive the dress of their choice.

The event takes place on Monday, March 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Shop Her Closet Outreach Community Center on Main Highway in Bamberg.

You’re asked to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.