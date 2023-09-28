AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – They might have moved to another building, but Project Life continues with their same mission: to make sure people in their community have access to the resources they need.

“Project Life is a miracle, they help me with clothing and food for my family, my father and our grandkids,” Johnny Hargrove said.

And that miracle began in 1997, when the nonprofit was originally named “Helping People Start Over,” and today, it’s doing that very same thing, even bigger.

“We continued to see more and more people each week, each year, and we just felt it was time for a bigger space. When Acura of Augusta was moving out, they asked if we were interested, and we said absolutely and that allowed us, about two years ago, to sign for this property and begin some construction to get here today,” Project Life Director of Operations Eric Sowder said.

The store is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

“You got all the sections for your entire family. There’s something here for everybody. We definitely have lots of clothing; it’s really nice clothing. Our volunteer team does a lot to make sure only the best stuff gets set out,” Sowder said.

“Winter clothing, it’s getting cold. One minute it’s hot, you see I’m sweating, but the next minute it’s freezing; it’s freezing outside. So, to get this for my granddaughter, this is awesome,” Hargrove said.

Project Life also offers meals at noon at their previous location, which is next door, and a bible study where people are welcome to join.

The team’s goal is to continue partnering with other organizations in the community to help keep an influx of both food and clothing.

“Being able to get more financial partners would really allow us to take this vision to the next level, which is being able to provide people with hot meals and being able to provide people with education training. So, they can not only look nice, but actually go out and get the jobs that they desire,” Sowder said.

A donation drive-thru drop off is located on the side of the building if you’re someone interested in donating.

Whether it’s starting on Gordon Highway or throughout the rest of the CSRA, Project Life’s goal is to continue bringing life to the city they love.