AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –– The non-profit group is working to introduce a bold initiative to brighten up Augusta’s skyline.

Project Happy Water is looking to raise $100,000 to restore and paint one water tower in Augusta, transforming it into a “beacon of happiness and hope”.

Inspired by Augusta artist Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman’s HAPPY Campaign, the tower will be painted an eye-catching yellow featuring Porkchop’s world-famous smiling HAPPY Robot. Zimmerman’s HAPPY Campaign began in 2012 as a simple way to get people to smile.

The group’s official kickoff fundraising event, High Water, is coming up Thursday, March 24 from 6-9 p.m. at the 600 Broad Hub, 600 Broad St, Augusta, GA. This event will feature a specially themed art auction and sale with one-of-a-kind pieces from nearly 20 local artists including Jay Jacobs, April Henry King, Jason Craig, Staci Swider, Leonard Porkchop Zimmerman, and more. DJs Coco Rubio and Matthew Porter will provide music to keep the party moving. There will also be food, drinks, and a few special surprises, including the official announcement on which Augusta water tower will get the happy treatment.

VIP tickets are $100 and will include a special gift. Regular admission is $20 in advance through March 23 or $25 the day of the event at the door. You can buy tickets now at projecthappywater.com.

Limited edition Project Happy Water coffee mugs, made exclusively by Tire City Potters, will be available for purchase online soon. All of the proceeds from the sale go directly toward reaching the goal of making the water tower happy!

Donations can be made online or by supporting several upcoming fundraising events, the first of which happens later this month.

The Project Happy Water team joined weekend anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the project.

More information: https://projecthappywater.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectHappyWater1