AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Ian that the CSRA could experience by the end of the week, many area schools are rescheduling their Friday night football games to Thursday, and so are we.

Game Night Live and Football Friday Night will come to you a day earlier this week. Because of this, there will be some changes to programming in and around both shows, and you may need to adjust your DVRs accordingly if your program guide does not automatically update with the changes.

Modified Schedule

Thursday Night

THURSDAYWJBF 6.1 (ABC)WJBF 6.2 (MeTV)
7:00PMWJBF NewsChannel 6 at 7M*A*S*H
7:30PMEntertainment TonightGAME NIGHT LIVE
8:00PMCelebrity Wheel of Fortune.
8:30PM..
9:00PMMovie (Hocus Pocus).
9:30PM..
10:00PM..
10:30PM..
11:00PMWJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11Carol Burnett & Friends
11:30PM(11:35) Football Friday NightPerry Mason
FRIDAY..
12:00AM(12:05) Jimmy Kimmel Live!(12:35) The Twilight Zone
1:00AM(1:05) Nightline(1:05) Alfred Hitchcock Presents
  • Game Night Live (Teams TBD) will air on MeTV at 7:30 p.m.
  • MeTV primetime programming from 7:30 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m. will not air.
  • WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV will not air.
  • Football Friday Night will air immediately following WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11 at around 11:30 p.m.
  • ABC late night programming will air on tape delay immediately following Football Friday Night, beginning around 12:05 a.m. Friday

Friday Night

FRIDAYWJBF 6.1 (ABC)WJBF 6.2 (MeTV)
7:00PMWJBF NewsChannel 6 at 7M*A*S*H
7:30PMEntertainment TonightM*A*S*H
8:00PMShark TankThe Andy Griffith Show
8:30PM.The Andy Griffith Show
9:00PM20/20Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.
9:30PM.Green Acres
10:00PM.WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV
10:30PM.Hogan’s Heroes
11:00PMWJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11Carol Burnett & Friends
11:30PM(11:35) Jimmy Kimmel Live!Perry Mason
SATURDAY..
12:00AM(12:35) Nightline(12:35) The Twilight Zone
  • There will be no Game Night Live game on MeTV.
  • MeTV primetime programming will air as scheduled.
  • WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 10 on MeTV will air as scheduled.
  • Football Friday Night will not air after WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11.
  • ABC late night programming will air as scheduled.

Stay Tuned

Weather is unpredictable. As Hurricane Ian makes its way inland towards us, stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 and the LIVE VIPIR 6 Weather Team for continuous updates and life-saving alerts should they be warranted.

And if you lose power, stay up-to-date and stay safe with us anytime, anywhere.

Download the WJBF NewsChannel 6 App
Download the WJBF Live VIPIR 6 App