The Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, was forced to shut down once again this week. (WOOD)

STURGIS, MI (AP) – Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted.

The company said late Wednesday that production for its EleCare specialty formula has stopped, but it has enough supply to meet needs until more formula can be made.

Abbott says it needs to assess damage and re-sanitize the factory after severe thunderstorms and heavy rains swept through southwestern Michigan Monday evening.

The company didn’t indicate how much damage the factory sustained.

Abbott had restarted the Sturgis, Michigan, factory on June 4 after it had been closed since February due to contamination.