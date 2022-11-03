AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The sports world, Southern Mississippi University, and the CSRA are mourning the loss of a legend.
According to Southernmiss.com, Ray Guy died Thursday morning following a lengthy illness.
Guy played football at Thomson High School and went on to be named an NFL All-time Punter.
He’s also a member of the Bay Area, College Football, Southern Miss M-Club, Mississippi, Georgia and National High School Sports Hall of Fames.
Guy, who was born in Swainsboro, was the first punter ever drafted in the NFL.
He played for the Oakland and Los Angeles raiders from 1973 to 1986.
He was an all-pro six times and played in the pro bowl 7 times.
After a lengthy wait, he was finally enshrined in the pro-football hall of fame in 2014 becoming the first punter to ever earn that honor.
Guy is also the namesake of the “Ray Guy Award” given by the Augusta Sports Council to the best punter in college football each year.
Ray Guy was 72-years-old.
NewsChannel 6 is working on this story and new information will be added as it becomes available.