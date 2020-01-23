Private university in SC offers tuition cut to regional students

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Students who live near a private university in South Carolina could receive at least 50% off their tuition to attend the school.

The State reports the discount announced Wednesday by Coker University would bring costs down near the price of public universities in the state.

First-time students living in seven counties are eligible as long as they have a high school GPA of 3.0 and attend the school full time.

The school says it wants regional students to know the college is within financial reach. The full cost of annual tuition at the school is about $30,000.