AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) The general election is more than a year away, but we are already looking at the race for the White House. NewsNation Political Editor Chris Stirewalt is our guest on The Means Report. He talk’s about Trump, Biden and the other candidates. We look at the potential impact of former President Trump’s legal issues. We also cover the candidacy of Robert Kennedy Jr. Watch our interview and get a jump start on Election 2024. Be sure to join us for The Means Report, Monday afternoons at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.