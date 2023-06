MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is expected to speak in Moncks Corner next week at a town hall event.

The former South Carolina governor will bring her Republican presidential campaign to the Lowcountry on June 19.

This comes one week after GOP opponent U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) announced his endorsements at an event in Spartanburg.

Haley’s town hall is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

The event is free and open to the public.