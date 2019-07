DENMARK, S.C. (WJFB) — Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will be in Denmark, South Carolina, Monday.

Organizers say she’ll be sitting in on a listening discussion to hear more about the ongoing concerns over the city’s water.

She’ll also discuss taxation, lack of industry, immigration, and education.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Southern Soul Restaurant at 515-501, SC-70, Denmark.

We’re told there will be free food.