Presidential Candidate “Marianne Williamson” will be in Denmark, South Carolina Monday, July 8th.
She’ll be sitting in on a listening discussion to hear more about the ongoing concerns over the city’s water.
She’ll also discuss taxation, lack of industry, immigration, and education.
It begins at 5:30pm at the Southern Soul Restaurant.
There will be free food.
Presidential Candidate, Marianne Williams, Coming to Denmark
Presidential Candidate “Marianne Williamson” will be in Denmark, South Carolina Monday, July 8th.