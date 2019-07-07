Presidential Candidate, Marianne Williams, Coming to Denmark

Presidential Candidate “Marianne Williamson” will be in Denmark, South Carolina Monday, July 8th.
She’ll be sitting in on a listening discussion to hear more about the ongoing concerns over the city’s water.
She’ll also discuss taxation, lack of industry, immigration, and education.
It begins at 5:30pm at the Southern Soul Restaurant.
There will be free food.

