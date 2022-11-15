WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to extend a pause on student loan payments after his cancellation plan suffered a pair of legal blows.

Advocates say President Biden should continue the pandemic-era payment pause until legal issues are resolved.

President Biden’s plan promised to erase at least $10,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, but it was halted by federal courts after challenges from Republicans.

The impasse has left the White House in a bind over whether to extend the pause if the lawsuits drag on into January, when the moratorium is set to expire.

The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect.