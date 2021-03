CSRA (WJBF) – A prescribed fire will be conducted today, Thursday, March 11th, in Jefferson County.

The 800 acre fire may present smoke to residents of Burke, Columbia, Jefferson, Johnson, McDuffie, Richmond, Warren, and Washington counties.

The prescribed burn is being conducted by trained practitioners to improve reduce fuel loads on the forest floor.

It is a safe way to apply a natural process and reduce the risk of wildfires.

The burn should be complete by 6:30 p.m.