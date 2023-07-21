High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

7am Update – At last check–5400 people across the 2-state are still in the dark.

That’s up by about 400 people at 6 AM.

4000 of them are on Georgia Power, another 960 are on Aiken Electric.

Dominion Energy and Jefferson Energy have an estimated 450 customers combined without electricity right now.

CSRA (WJBF) – Power crews across the CSRA are working to get electricity back online in the two-state.

Sharp lightning, heavy rain, and strong winds wreaked havoc on the CSRA Thursday night.

Workers were on Old Edgefield Road in Aiken County working to clear a downed tree.

Georgia Power reporting almost 4-thousand customers without power at last check.

That’s up by almost 800 last hour.

Aiken Electric has about 1000 customers of their own impacted.

Dominion Energy–more than 100.

Around 40 customers without power for Jefferson Energy.

A list of local companies are below, check for outages in your area: