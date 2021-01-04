Crash causes power outage in Summerville area in Augusta

GEORGIA (WJBF) -- We are days away from the senate run-off races in Georgia and voting options have narrowed.

Given the busy time of season and uncertainty of mail, returning your ballot to a ballot drop box is the best way to make sure your absentee ballot will be received and counted by the deadline, 7 p.m. on January 5. You can find ballot drop box locations in each county at gaballotdropbox.org/ or iWillVote.com.