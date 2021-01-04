Crash causes power outage in Summerville area in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A car accident caused a power outage in Summerville and Hill area of Augusta, Sunday evening.

We’re told a vehicle crashed into a power pole around 10 p.m. on the 1300 block of Highland Avenue.

The accident reportedly resulted in injuries.

Georgia Power arrived at 10:18pm to restore service.

Restoration expected around 11:45pm.

