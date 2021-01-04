AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A car accident caused a power outage in Summerville and Hill area of Augusta, Sunday evening.
We’re told a vehicle crashed into a power pole around 10 p.m. on the 1300 block of Highland Avenue.
The accident reportedly resulted in injuries.
Georgia Power arrived at 10:18pm to restore service.
Restoration expected around 11:45pm.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- RCSO missing person
- Crash causes power outage in Summerville area in Augusta
- ‘Dr. Love’, Florida man who faked being teen doctor is arrested again
- People transported to hospital after multi-car accident on I-20
- Sheriff identifies pastor killed with his own gun in east Texas church shooting after confronting manhunt suspect