BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 they believe a tornado touched down in the county.

The agency says the occurrence happened in northern Burke County just south of the Burke/Richmond Line.

There are reports of trees down on houses and on power lines.

The path of destruction is from Story Mill Road north across Greiner Circle, Hwy 25, McManus Road and over to Hwy 56 near the county line.

Thankfully, there are no are no report of injuries at this time.

BCSO is working with EMA officials to help clear roads, and access damages.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to Burke County.

This is a developing story.