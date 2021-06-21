Possible tornadic activity in Aiken County being investigated by the National Weather Service

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – WJBF has confirmed with the National Weather Service’s Forecast Office in Columbia, SC, that a team has been dispatched to Aiken County, South Carolina, Monday to investigate weather patterns that spawned a tornado warning in that county Sunday.

Right now, they are looking at several rural areas of the county. Despite lack of eyewitness accounts, due possibly in part to the remote nature of the areas under scrutiny, the NWS Office in Columbia says that the radar data is very convincing, which is why an investigation into possible tornadic activity has been launched.

Picture courtesy of: Jermaine Martin, Wagener, SC.

In reference to the above photograph taken in Wagener Sunday afternoon, the NWS says that these type of photographic accounts are very useful and further help to understand the radar images collected yesterday.