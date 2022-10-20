AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)– Multiple fire companies in Aiken County are responding to a fire at an abandoned mill in Warrenville, S.C., at the intersection of Augusta Road and Trestle Pass.

That call came in at Thursday morning at 10: 21 a.m.

Dispatch traffic indicates there may be multiple road closures in the vicinity due to fire trucks in the area and lines crossing the road.

Railroad companies have also been contacted to cease traffic in the area.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a ladder crew is also responding.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest when it becomes available.