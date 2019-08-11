Possible phishing scam targeting recipients of SNAP, other programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services is warning people of a possible phishing scam targeting recipients of federal assistance programs.

The phishing scam aims to acquire personal information from people utilizing the SNAP and TANF assistance programs, according to the Department of Social Services. It has been reported these scams may include threatening people with an arrest.

DSS has reported these possible phishing scams to the proper authorities and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

In some situations, DSS employees may request South Carolina residents to confirm personal information over the phone. DSS staff will never threaten clients for information or ask for credit card and/or bank account information.

If you receive a call from DSS, and you believe it to be fraudulent, please hang up and contact your local county DSS office.

You can also make a report of suspected scam calls by emailing SCDSS.Incident.Response@dss.sc.gov or calling (803) 898-1437.