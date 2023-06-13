AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County school bus drivers may get a pay raise next school year. After a lot of discussion, Tuesday night the Board of Education is expected to vote on the issue as part of the budget. The board hoping to attract more drivers this way.

School districts all over the CSRA and the nation have struggled with bus driver shortages since the pandemic.

The Richmond County Board of Education hopes an increase in pay will entice job seekers to apply.

The district hosted several public hearings on the budget for the next school year and a significant pay increase for bus drivers is part of that.

School board member Shawnda Griffin said the increase will be on a sliding scale based on experience.

“It was just time. It was time to give a pay raise to our bus drivers. They’ve done a lot these past three years. Just kind of bringing everybody up to scale, competitive with other counties around us.”

Griffin said drivers deserve to be compensated, because they play an important role in the lives of students.

“So, they’re the last ones of us- of the school system– that sees your child. They’re the first one that sees your child. And the right bus driver can set a day off so great. Can impart love to that child and send them out into the classroom, into the school building. And then can send them home with the right attitude,” she explained.

The school Board is expected to vote on the budget at Tuesday night’s meeting. It will take place at the Board of Education Headquarters at 6 p.m.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.