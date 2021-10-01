Possible drowning in Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a possible drowning that occurred earlier Friday evening in the Augusta Canal.

69-year-old Kenneth Dawson was found floating in the canal at 12th and Telfair Street.

Dawson was removed from the canal by the Fire Department and was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:30 pm.

He will have an autopsy done at the GBI Lab.

There is no further information available at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.