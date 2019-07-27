Possible drowning after canoe tips over on lake at Ft. Gordon family gathering

FT. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – A dive team responded to a possible drowning on the lake near a Ft. Gordon campground. The crew is now in the process of recovering a man who went out of the water earlier with another man.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials report the two men were attending a family gathering. People in the family said the two took a canoe and paddled out into the main channel of the lake.

45-year-old Joshua Bey, Jr and 23-year-old Marquez Bey were on the canoe when another boat came by and the wake tipped it over. Joshua Bey said when he came up, he could not find Marquez. Another boater, Evin Soto of Lincolnton, saw Joshua Bey in the water and fished him out. Soto was told Marquez was still under, so he called 911 and his passengers began diving in to rescue the missing man. Soto also marked the location with GPS coordinate to provide that information to emergency personnel.

When authorities arrived, Marquez had been in the water for about 40 minutes, according to Soto. The dive team is still on the scene trying to recover Marquez.

Authorities report neither man was wearing a life vest, but they had them on the boat.

