Portions of Jackson, South Carolina under boil water advisory

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — Portions of Jackson, South Carolina are under a boil water advisory.

All customers located inside the city limits are affected except those living on Highland Circle, Hendrix Street, and Ruby Street.

“This advisory is due to a water repair,” officials said.

You’re asked to boil your water for one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until further notice.

Customers may monitor our website (www.jackson-sc.gov) or call (803) 471-2229 during normal business hours for updates. We expect to have bacteriological samples back within 2-3 business days.