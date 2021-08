NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A portion of the Greeneway in North Augusta will be closed for a week.

City leaders say it will be closed to the public from Cypress Drive to Riverview Park, August 30 – September 3.

“A city contractor is making a water main tie-in under the Greeneway”, according to a social media post.

We’ve learned that the work should be wrapped up with pavement back in place by the close of business Friday, September 3.