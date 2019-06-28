Portion of South Boundary Street closed Friday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A portion of South Boundary Avenue will be closed starting Friday, June 28.

According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, South Boundary Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic between Williamsburg Street and Powderhouse Road between the hours of 5:45 – 10 a.m.

Detour and road closure signs will be in place and it will be monitored by officers on site.

You’re asked to find an alternate route during this time.

Officials say a production company is filming in the area during that time. “It is a pretty routine occurance [sic] for that section of South Boundary Avenue,” officials said in a social media post.