AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A portion of Dougherty Road in Aiken, South Carolina will be closed Monday morning.

Officials say the closure will start at Whiskey Road and end at Owens Street at 8 a.m.

We’re told a natural gas line will be relocated in the area.

The move is a part of the improvements at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road.

The closure is expected to take place Monday only.