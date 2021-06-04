Porsche rams strip mall and bursts into flames in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a sports car plowed into an Atlanta strip mall, touching off a fire that heavily damaged several businesses.

Atlanta fire officials say the Porsche Cayenne burst into flames after colliding with the strip mall Friday morning.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the driver was taken to a hospital. Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher says fire crews encountered a “substantial amount of fire.”

Hatcher said he believed the car crashed into a finance business at the Piedmont Pointe retail center, and the blaze spread from there.

Flames had spread to several businesses, including a Papa Johns, by the time firefighters arrived.