Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(CNN) – Popeyes is reportedly bringing back the popular Chicken Sandwich!

About 150 Popeyes locations will offer the item beginning in early November.

The chicken sandwich became a huge hit when it debuted in August.

To prepare, the company’s CEO says they are hiring an additional 400 employees.

No word if any CSRA locations will have the sandwich next month.