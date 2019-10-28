Popeyes fried chicken sandwich returns November, 3rd

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwiches at a Popeyes, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(CNN) – The wait is almost over!

Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is returning Sunday, November 3rd.

The fast food chain had to stop selling the item just two weeks after it launched in August.

But Popeyes says the battered and breaded white meat filet, topped with pickles and mayo or spicy cajun spread is here to stay!

The “extraordinary demand” the first time around was driven by a viral social media spat between competitors… specifically Chick-fil-a, which sells a similar sandwich.

Popeyes is already taking a dig at them — re-launching the sandwich on a Sunday — when chick-fil-a is closed.