AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The wait is over! Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is returning Sunday, November 3.

The fast food chain had to stop selling the item just two weeks after it launched in August but they say the sandwich is here to stay.

The “extraordinary demand” the first time around was driven by a viral social media spat between competitors.

Specifically Chick-fil-A, which sells a similar sandwich.