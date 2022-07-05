Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Walter Woods was shooting baskets at an Augusta city park, but he would have been out of luck if he wanted to go swimming at Fleming pool the hours just two to five Wednesday to Sunday.

I would think they would be a little longer maybe a little earlier actually get started and definitely into the evening and afternoon hours when it’s hottest,” Woods said.

City pool hours are being criticized by some commissioners who say three hours a day are not enough

Recreation officials are blaming a shortage of lifeguards for keeping pools closed for most of the day even though this impacts those wanting to beat the heat.

“By five or six I mean when parents get home want to take their children to go swimming or go to a fun park or go to the splashpads they should have that opportunity,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

But this long holiday weekend there were no opportunities, the city pools and splashpads were closed Saturday, Sunday, and July 4th.

“All the holiday in the summertime especially I would love to see it open kids need to get outside instead of watching the screen all the time,” said Woods.

At the Aquatics Center which has the most hours being open, regulars understood having the holiday off.

“I’ve been coming here for five or six years and every holiday that they are off Christmas Thanksgiving they close up they need to celebrate too,” said Bill Cravens.

“People look forward to the holidays, not everybody can take a trip to the beach or afford to go to the beach they look forward to what we have in Augusta,” said McKnight.

And to Commissioner McKnight it’s swimming pool hours that are all wet in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.