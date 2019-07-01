Political forum scheduled for SC House District 84 candidates

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Soon you will have your chance to hear from the candidates in the South Carolina House District 84 seat.

A political forum, “The Debate” will be held July 18 at 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Bobby’s BBQ inside the banquet hall at 1897 Jefferson Davis Highway.

It’s your chance to hear the candidates discuss their vision for the future of the area.

There will be a recognition and a moment of silence for former House 84 State Rep. Ronnie Young. Also all guest are encouraged to eat at Bobby BBQ prior to the forum.

The event is hosted by Colen Lindell and moderator K.T. Ruthven in partnership with the Aiken County Republican Party and sponsored by 803FoodDelivery.com, Lace Leaf Organics, Bobby BBQ, the Fred Wicks & KT Ruthven Real Estate Team, Andrew Siders: AllState Insurance, Kurt Mueller – Apollon Wealth Management.

Cody Anderson, Danny Feagin, Sean Pumphrey, Ralph Gunter, Alvin Padgett, and Melissa Oremus are all vying for the seat.