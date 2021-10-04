Police: Woman shot multiple times, body dumped on interstate

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot multiple times before her body was dumped on an interstate highway where it was found in metro Atlanta.

News outlets report that Clayton County police say a motorist was driving on Interstate 675 on Sunday morning and saw what appeared to be a body on the side of the road.

The driver turned around and called police, who found a woman who had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been made, and authorities are now trying to identify they victim.

She was described by police as a Black woman who appeared to be in her 30s and had a tattoo with her right collarbone that says “Reign.”