Police: Woman shot multiple times, body dumped on interstate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot multiple times before her body was dumped on an interstate highway where it was found in metro Atlanta.

News outlets report that Clayton County police say a motorist was driving on Interstate 675 on Sunday morning and saw what appeared to be a body on the side of the road.

The driver turned around and called police, who found a woman who had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been made, and authorities are now trying to identify they victim.

She was described by police as a Black woman who appeared to be in her 30s and had a tattoo with her right collarbone that says “Reign.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories