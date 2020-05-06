Police: Woman sexually assaulted, has car stolen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police say they found probable cause to charge a man with sexually assaulting a woman and stealing her car in Myrtle Beach.

According to the report, the victim told police she was sexually assaulted at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday on Chester Street in Myrtle Beach. She said her attacker then stole her car.

Myrtle Beach police saw Ronald Deandre Cohens, 25, on security footage entering the woman’s car and unlawfully taking it, according to the report. The victim identified Cohens in a photo lineup as her attacker, police said.

Cohens faces one charge of criminal sexual conduct third degree and one charge of grand larceny.

