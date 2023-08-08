RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect or suspects accused of stealing an RCSD police vehicle.

On Saturday, August 5, unknown suspect(s) entered a secure RCSD training facility and stole a police SUV.

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 Ford Expedition marked with law enforcement decals and has lights, sirens, and a police radio.

The vehicle has a South Carolina license plate of CG82626.

Courtesy of RCSD

The suspect(s) rammed the facility gate with another vehicle before stealing the Expedition, in order to get it out.

One suspect, pictured below, is a believed to be a black male, 20-30 years old, approximately 5’5” tall, slim build, long hair, a short beard and mustache. He also has a gap in his front teeth and small tattoos under each eye.

Courtesy of RCSD Courtesy of RCSD

If you see this suspect or vehicle, please call 911. If you have any other information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers of the Midlands.

If you are concerned about the legitimacy of a law enforcement officer you encounter, please call 911. An emergency dispatcher can confirm if the individual is an officer or deputy.