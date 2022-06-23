AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of killing his mother, stepfather and cousin at a suburban Atlanta home.

Cobb County police say a domestic dispute on Tuesday led 37-year-old Marcus Smith to shoot and kill his 60-year-old mother, Janice Peaks; his 63-year-old stepfather, Donnell Peaks; and his 38-year-old cousin, Cameron King.

Police found Donnell and Janice Peaks dead when they arrived at a home in the Atlanta suburb of Austell.

King was shot and died later at a hospital.

A warrant shows all three were shot in the head, while Donnell Peaks was also shot in the legs.

Smith is charged with three counts of felony murder and aggravated assault. He’s jailed without bail.