RINCON, Ga. (AP) — Police are still searching for answers 20 years after a Georgia woman went missing without a trace.

Allyson Romedy tucked her 10-year-old daughter into bed on Feb. 28, 2002. After that, her family never saw her again.

The Savannah Morning News reports Romedy was a single mother living in an apartment in Rincon near Savannah.

After she was reported missing, police found Romedy’s car about a half mile from her home. But there was little evidence of what happened to her.

Romedy’s sister, Jennifer Lunsford, said their family has an idea of what may have happened and doesn’t believe anybody hurt Romedy intentionally.

Rincon police Detective Lee Chadwick said the person responsible should step forward and confess.