WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Williston Police Department is looking for a person of interest.

Authorities are searching for Frank James Davis, Jr. in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, April 14 between 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you know you have any information on Davis, contact either Barnwell County Dispatch at 803-541-1080 or the Williston Police Department at 803-266-7011.

