MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Police are looking for a shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous.

37 year old Mario Clements is wanted for a shooting that happened around 1:30 this morning.

He’s a black male, bald and may be suffering from gun shot wounds.

He was last seen driving a 2013 Silver Kia Sorento. Georgia tag is CJU-4157.

If you see him – do not approach – call 9-1-1.