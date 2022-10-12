CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police tell Nexstar’s WSAV that Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old child who has been missing for more than a week, is believed to be dead.

Quinton’s mom, Leilani, has been identified as the prime suspect in the case by the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night, CCPD said.

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” police wrote on Twitter.

Quinton was last seen on Oct. 5 at 6 a.m. and was reported missing a few hours later. His mother, Leilani Simon, told police that when she woke up that day, her little boy was gone.

A babysitter of Quinton’s, Diana McCarta, told NewsNation she received a text from Simon at 5:30 a.m. the day Quinton disappeared that said McCarta did not have to watch him. Later that morning, McCarta said she got a text from Quinton’s grandmother asking if she had seen Quinton.

“I got a text at 9 o’clock, saying ‘have you seen Quinton?’” said McCarta. “I immediately go to their house and try to help them look, but they didn’t want that. So I have just been waiting around like everyone else.”

Police were called shortly after and Quinton was reported missing around 9 a.m.

In the days since, local authorities and the FBI have searched dumpsters, drain pipes and ponds in the nearby area. Police already searched the house.

On Wednesday, federal investigators were back in Quinton’s neighborhood with a search dog. They were seen searching behind the neighbor’s home but left about 45 minutes after arriving.

WSAV knows police are processing evidence for their case and that they have data from at least one cellphone, as well as items taken from Quinton’s home. Police previously determined that Quinton’s case was also a criminal investigation.

WSAV was told Chatham County Police will have an update on Thursday. It’s a development following Tuesday’s update saying that they had evidence they believed would move the case forward.

Investigators are asking the public for help with this case and urge anyone who knows anything to call the tip line at 912-667-31-34. It goes straight to a detective and you can leave a voicemail.

NewsNation contributed to this report.