MACON, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities arrested two women Tuesday accused of helping one of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month.

Johnifer Barnwell

Jacorshia Smith, 30, and Janecia Green, 30, both of Macon, face a charge of aiding the escape of 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was captured Sunday at a home in Augusta, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged (state) Aiding/Aid and Abetting. Charges for additional federal charges are forthcoming. She is currently being held without bond.

Green was transported to the Butts County jail and charged (state and federally) Aiding/Aid and Abetting. She is currently being held without bond.

Joey Fournier

Authorities continue to search for 52-year-old Joey Fournier, the last of the group who is still on the run. He was was being held on a murder charge in connection with the 2022 death of his ex-girlfriend when he and the others escaped.

Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was caught on Oct. 26; Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was captured Nov. 3.

Chavis Demaryo Stokes Marc Kerry Anderson

Anyone with information on the possible location of Fournier should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or the USMS Tips App.

NewsChannel 6 has reached out to both the Bibbs Co. Sheriff’s Office and Butts Co. Sheriff’s Office for mug shots of the two women. We’ll provide those when they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.