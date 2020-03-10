Police: Pipe bomb discovery prompts evacuation of condos

ATLANTA (AP) – The discovery of what appeared to be a pipe bomb caused a condominium community in metro Atlanta to be evacuated for hours. DeKalb County police said in a tweet early Tuesday morning that residents were able to return to their homes.

News outlets report a man seen throwing objects off his balcony Sunday was taken into custody. Police later determined at least one of the objects he threw was a pipe bomb. A search of the community turned up at least five pipe bombs.

A transit bus had been called in so residents had a place to sit until the search could be completed.

Latest Headlines: