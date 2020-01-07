Police: Officer may have saved lives in Walmart shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Police are commending the actions of an officer who was working at a New Orleans Walmart when a gunman walked in and killed a store employee and wounded another person.

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the officer immediately apprehended the shooter which may have saved “many other lives” in the store crowded with shoppers early Monday evening.

Police say a female victim was shot in the foot and was in stable condition. Police had not released the suspect’s name early Tuesday. Investigators say they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.